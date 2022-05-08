JulSwap Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $946,334.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,983,150.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00275016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.62 or 0.00181891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.60 or 0.00544908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00038700 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.11 or 1.97096143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.