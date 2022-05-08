JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. 14,417,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,947,398. The company has a market cap of $363.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

