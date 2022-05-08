JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target to €180.00

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.86.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Airbus had a return on equity of 54.00% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

About Airbus (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

