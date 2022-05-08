JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBRE. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $96.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.