Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,511. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

