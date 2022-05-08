Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.
Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,511. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 37,406 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
