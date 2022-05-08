Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of JYNT traded down $10.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. 3,240,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,834. Joint has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $251.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JYNT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Joint by 117.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Joint by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

