Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Joint stock traded down $10.62 on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,834. Joint has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $251.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Joint alerts:

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Joint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Joint by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.