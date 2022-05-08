JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 0.4% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 835.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,391,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA reduced their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.87.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 15,133,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,083. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.31.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.