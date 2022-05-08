Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,549. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

