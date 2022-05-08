Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.27. 4,966,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

