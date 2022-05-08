Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Invests $243,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,824,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,051. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $235.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

