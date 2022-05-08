Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,086,000 after purchasing an additional 399,627 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,168,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating)

