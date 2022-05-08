Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,454 shares during the quarter. Warby Parker comprises 1.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Warby Parker worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of WRBY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,483,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,337. Warby Parker Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 956,792 shares of company stock worth $28,430,182 and have sold 30,446 shares worth $857,968.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.