Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 2.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ASML by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after buying an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in ASML by 4.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,578,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,176,401,000 after buying an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 161.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after buying an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $13.17 on Friday, hitting $551.00. 1,214,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,952. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $707.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $544.00 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $3.5617 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

