Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $14.69 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,468 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded down $13.96 on Friday, hitting $503.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $557.97 and a 200 day moving average of $534.61. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $371.11 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.79.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.