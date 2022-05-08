iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,197. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.18.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.