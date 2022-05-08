iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Human Investing LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.36. 2,023,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.05. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $244.08 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

