iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,495 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 4.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $45,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 486.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

IWV stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,448. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.94.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

