iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $9.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $285.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,066 shares. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.24.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

