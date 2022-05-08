iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,964,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 643,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,880,000 after acquiring an additional 262,308 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 73,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,165,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,819. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $64.83 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.