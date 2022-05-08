iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

