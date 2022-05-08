iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Increased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after buying an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,763 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,650 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

