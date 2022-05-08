iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,703,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,914,000 after acquiring an additional 255,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,421,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,734,000 after acquiring an additional 616,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.09. 12,538,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,528,084. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

