Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $164.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.28 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $149.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $677.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.61 million to $702.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $690.36 million to $727.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3,494.00 and a beta of 1.17. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

