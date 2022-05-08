iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $124.97. 1,102,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $119.89. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $169.54.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $320,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $243,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 420.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 172.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

