Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $14.46. 2,645,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $30.82.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 677,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 61,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 79,262 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

