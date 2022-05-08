Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

A number of research firms have commented on IPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:IPI traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. The company had a trading volume of 666,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,170. The firm has a market cap of $923.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.37. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,956 shares of company stock worth $9,417,104. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,965,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

