International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IPCFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Petroleum from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on International Petroleum from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

