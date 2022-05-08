Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS.

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.57. 1,445,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,649. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

