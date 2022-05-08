Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 40,910,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,101,068. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

