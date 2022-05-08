Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

IART traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,105. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.