Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFCZF. Desjardins increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.90.

Intact Financial stock opened at $138.43 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $123.42 and a 12 month high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.92.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

