Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PODD traded down $21.34 on Friday, reaching $205.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,906. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet has a twelve month low of $191.26 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.27 and a 200-day moving average of $263.09.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

