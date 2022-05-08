Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Earnings Results

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.87% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS.

Shares of INSM stock traded down $2.41 on Friday, hitting $20.59. 1,824,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

Get Insmed alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Insmed by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Insmed by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 45,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Insmed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 62.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.