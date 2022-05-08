Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises updated its FY22 guidance to $7.95-$8.15 EPS.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.02. 251,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.53. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 80,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.46 per share, with a total value of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 414.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.