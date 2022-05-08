Insider Buying: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) EVP Purchases $14,582.00 in Stock

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth Marie Miller acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $14,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,236.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLFY stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 59.96%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

