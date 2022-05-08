Ink Hits 1-Day Volume of $23,175.00 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $285,863.58 and $23,175.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 41,472% against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00190093 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.87 or 0.00511181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00039078 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,706.80 or 1.98569254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

