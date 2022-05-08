Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Ingevity makes up 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $42,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ingevity by 4.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ingevity by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 63.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 20,465 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NGVT traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $67.69. 304,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

