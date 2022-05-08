Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Information Services alerts:

OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $20.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. Information Services has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $20.01.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.