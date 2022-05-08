Information Services Group (III) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Information Services Group to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Information Services Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.98 million. On average, analysts expect Information Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $286.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.