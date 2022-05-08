indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.53 Million

Brokerages predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $21.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $111.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $114.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.24 million, with estimates ranging from $230.20 million to $246.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million.

INDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 22.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.72. 1,500,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,408. The company has a market cap of $874.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.09.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

