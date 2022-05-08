Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $840,787.30 and approximately $4,549.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 1,973,618.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00273718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00189581 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00541869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039076 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,961.06 or 1.97417487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

