Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Achieves $277.96 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $277.96 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for $427.07 or 0.01232123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 41,472% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.65 or 0.00247113 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00190298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00520968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00039313 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,369.76 or 1.97251122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

