Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.
Shares of ILMN traded down $42.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,241. Illumina has a 52 week low of $239.03 and a 52 week high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.
ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.77.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,559 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
