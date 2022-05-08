Ilika (LON:IKA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.06) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Ilika alerts:

Shares of LON IKA opened at GBX 105 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £164.72 million and a PE ratio of -29.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.57.

In other news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 112,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £119,859.26 ($149,730.49). Also, insider Graeme Purdy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.77), for a total value of £21,300 ($26,608.37). Insiders sold 388,222 shares of company stock valued at $42,864,366 over the last 90 days.

About Ilika (Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.