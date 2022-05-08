Ilika (LON:IKA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.25) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.06) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of LON IKA opened at GBX 105 ($1.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £164.72 million and a PE ratio of -29.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ilika has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($2.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 134.57.
About Ilika (Get Rating)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.
Read More
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.