Idena (IDNA) Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 8th. Idena has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $132,461.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idena has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,652,949.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00187754 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00151280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,440,716 coins and its circulating supply is 61,568,157 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.