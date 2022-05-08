Iconic Token (ICNQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $490.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,715,606.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00377387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00192804 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.21 or 0.00556588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038932 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.41 or 1.88705443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

