ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.11.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,354 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.31. The stock had a trading volume of 371,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,566. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.13. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $204.80 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

