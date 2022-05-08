Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93, Briefing.com reports. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IEP stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 647,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,534. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on IEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

