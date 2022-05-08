IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

IMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sector perform rating to a sell rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$2.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$2.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.84. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.52 and a 1 year high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$371.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$82,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$321,614.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at C$72,240.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

